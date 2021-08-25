Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St., capped by profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, bolstered by overnight record highs on Wall Street, although gains were capped as investors sold recent profits following the market's two-day rally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 156.57 points, or 0.56 percent, from Tuesday to 27,888.67. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.95 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,946.15. Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining, and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.69-74 yen compared with 109.63-73 yen...