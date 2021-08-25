Tokyo stocks flat in morning on firm Wall St., profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were flat Wednesday morning as buying encouraged by overnight record highs on Wall Street was offset by investors locking in gains after the market's two-day rally. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.01 points, or 0.00 percent, from Tuesday to 27,733.11. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.09 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,936.29. Gainers were led by mining, transportation equipment, and iron and steel issues, while retail and pulp and papers were decliners.