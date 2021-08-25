Surging COVID cases delay emergence of pent-up demand: BOJ member

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese economy remains in a "severe" situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the surging number of COVID-19 cases is causing a delay in the emergence of pent-up demand, a Bank of Japan board member said Wednesday. Toyoaki Nakamura, who sits on the BOJ's Policy Board, said the Japanese economy is picking up as a trend but cautioned against downside risks due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant during a virtual meeting with local business leaders in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan. "Due to the resurgence of infections, the timing for pent-up demand (to emerge)...