Tokyo stocks end flat on profit-taking after 2-day rally

Tokyo stocks ended flat Wednesday as buying triggered by overnight record highs on Wall Street was offset by investors locking in gains after the market surged the past two days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 7.30 points, or 0.03 percent, from Tuesday at 27,724.80. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.46 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 1,935.66. Decliners were led by retail, and pulp and paper issues, while iron and steel, and transportation equipment issues led gainers.