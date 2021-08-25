Soccer: Marinos overrun Sagan, move within point of leading Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League championship race that looked over early in the summer is now up for grabs as Yokohama F Marinos overpowered 10-man Sagan Tosu 4-0 for their fourth straight win on Wednesday. Goals from Daizen Maeda, Leo Ceara, Kota Mizunuma and Teruhito Nakagawa saw Marinos extend their unbeaten run to 13 games, and move to within one point of league leaders Kawasaki Frontale Frontale suffered their first loss of the season, 1-0 at promoted Avispa Fukukoka. The loss snapped the defending champions' record unbeaten run that started last season, at 30 games. At Tosu's Ekimae Real Estate Stadium, Ma...