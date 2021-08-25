Baseball: Okamoto powers Giants to within 1 game of CL lead

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuma Okamoto hit a tie-breaking eighth-inning home run and drove in three as the Yomiuri Giants twice came from behind to beat the Hiroshima Carp 5-3 on Wednesday and move to within one game of the Central League lead. The two-time defending champion Giants fell behind at Tokyo Dome before RBI doubles from Okamoto and Zelous Wheeler tied it 3-3 in the third. With one out and a man on in the eighth, Okamoto blasted a pitch from hard-throwing reliever Robert Corniel (0-2) for his 31st home run, the most this season in either league. Kota Nakagawa (3-2), who pitched a scoreless eighth as the Gi...