URGENT: Unused Moderna vaccine doses may contain foreign materials: Japan

Japan's health ministry said Thursday it has received reports from multiple mass vaccination centers in the country that some portion of the unused doses of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine have been found to contain foreign materials. Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said it is suspending use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine as a precaution, although the company has yet to see any reports of safety concerns over the issue. Takeda is in charge of sales and distribution in Japan of the Moderna vaccine, which has mainly been administered at the country's mass vaccination c...