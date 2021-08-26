Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday with investor sentiment supported by overnight gains on Wall Street, while high-tech shares were boosted by a record high for the technology-heavy Nasdaq index. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 39.05 points, or 0.14 percent, from Wednesday to 27,763.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.16 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,935.82. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.97-98 yen comp...