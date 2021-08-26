Tokyo stocks fall in morning on worries over COVID emergency expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Thursday morning, as the Japanese government's decision to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency to eight more prefectures raised concerns over a slowdown of the domestic economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 31.38 points, or 0.11 percent, from Wednesday to 27,693.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.58 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,931.08. Decliners were led by pulp and paper, marine transportation, and chemical issues.