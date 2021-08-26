Western Digital in talks to acquire Japan's Kioxia for $20 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. semiconductor giant Western Digital Corp. is in advanced negotiations to acquire its Japanese peer Kioxia Holdings Corp. in a deal worth more than $20 billion, U.S. media reported Wednesday. An agreement could be reached as early as mid-September and Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler would head the merged firm, according to the reports. However, there is still a possibility that Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp., will choose to go public. The company was aiming to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October last year, but postponed the debut due to chang...