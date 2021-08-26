Baseball: Angels' Ohtani gives up career-worst 3 homers vs Orioles

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani gave up three homers in a game for the first time in his four-year major league baseball career in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Ohtani, who also batted in the leadoff spot, allowed Baltimore's leadoff center fielder Cedric Mullins to send his first pitch 415 feet into the grandstands at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for his 22nd home run of the season. Two outs later, Anthony Santander hit a solo shot. Ohtani got offensive support from his teammates as Jared Walsh ignited a four-run fourth with a tie-breaking leadoff homer, b...