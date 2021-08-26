FEATURE: Persian rug makers eye new market in Japan as U.S. sanctions bite

Newsfrom Japan

Iran's Persian carpet industry is creaking under the weight of U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. But its craftsmen may have found a way to innovate their way out of trouble -- weaving miniaturized versions of the traditional rug as substitutes for Japan's ubiquitous "zabuton" floor cushions. Iranian carpet weavers have seen their sales roughly halve in the last few years as rivals in India and Turkey look to grab market share. "We sell 60 percent of our products to Japan because economic sanctions ban us from exporting them to the United States, which used to be our biggest market,"...