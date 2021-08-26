Japan's Aug. economic view unchanged but warns of virus-caused risks

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday retained its view on the domestic economy in its monthly assessment for August, saying increased weakness has been seen in some sectors, while warning of downside risks from a recent resurgence of coronavirus infections. The economy shows "further" weakness in some components and remains in a severe situation due to the pandemic, the Cabinet Office said, as the government's fourth state of emergency over the virus has been expanded to 13 out of Japan's 47 prefectures, with eight more to be added from Friday. The measure only covered Tokyo and Okinawa a month...