Tokyo stocks end flat on Wall St. gains, COVID worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended flat Thursday as buying on overnight share gains in New York was offset by selling amid worries over the domestic economic recovery due to a continued surge in COVID-19 cases. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 17.49 points, or 0.06 percent, from Wednesday at 27,742.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.31 point, or 0.02 percent, lower at 1,935.35. Gainers were led by air transportation, and iron and steel issues, while pulp and paper, and chemical issues led decliners.