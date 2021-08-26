Hankyu Hanshin Properties engaged in 3 housing projects in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. is engaged in three housing projects for condominiums and townhouses in Thailand jointly with local developer Sena Development Public Co. The projects involve building 1,140 units in the Ladkrabang district and 500 units in the Sai Mai district, both in Bangkok, and 630 units in Samut Prakan Province in the capital's eastern suburbs, according to Hankyu Hanshin Properties. The Osaka-based company said the housing complexes, all for sale, are scheduled to be completed by 2023. The construction of townhouses will be finished in stages from later this year. The Lad...