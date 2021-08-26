Qantas Airways aims to resume international flights from December

Newsfrom Japan

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd., which also owns budget carrier Jetstar, said on Thursday it plans to resume international flights from mid-December, on the assumption that 80 percent of the country's adults are fully vaccinated by then. Flights are set to restart between Australia and "COVID-safe destinations," which are likely to include Japan, the United States and Britain, the Qantas Group said in a statement. The airline also hopes to resume a quarantine-free travel corridor between Australia and New Zealand, which had allowed mutual visits between the countries freely amid the coronaviru...