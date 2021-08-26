Soccer: Japan national women's team manager Takakura to step down

Newsfrom Japan

Asako Takakura will step down as manager of the national women's team, Nadeshiko Japan, following a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The 53-year-old Takakura was the first woman to manage one of Japan's senior national teams in the sport. With Takakura in charge, Japan won the 2014 under-17 Women's World Cup. She took over Nadeshiko Japan in April 2016, after Japan failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Takakura inherited an aging squad with a core of players from the team that won the 2011 Women's Worl...