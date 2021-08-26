U.S. growth revised slightly up to 6.6% in April-June quarter

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy grew an annualized 6.6 percent in real terms in the April to June period, revised upward from an earlier estimate of 6.5 percent growth, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The growth in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product marked the fourth consecutive quarterly rise, signaling the continuing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic amid ongoing vaccination efforts. In the first quarter of 2021, real GDP expanded 6.3 percent. According to the department, private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, rose 11.9 percent in the second qu...