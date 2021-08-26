Baseball: Shimauchi propels Eagles past tenacious Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Shimauchi scored twice, homered and drove in three runs and the Rakuten Eagles held on for a nail-biting 7-6 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Thursday. The win at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi pulled Rakuten to within two games of the league leaders, and moved them a full game ahead of the third-place Lotte Marines, who were idle. Shimauchi singled and scored in a four-run first, singled in the second and hit his 15th home run, a two-run shot in the fourth as the Eagles made it a 7-1 game. "We are still in second place but we aspire to be in first," said Shimauchi, wh...