Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over early U.S. tapering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve members fueled speculation that monetary stimulus tapering may begin earlier than market expectations. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 191.83 points, or 0.69 percent, from Thursday to 27,550.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.44 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,923.91. Decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetc...