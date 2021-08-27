Main events scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Aug. 30 (Mon) -- No major events. Aug. 31 (Tues) -- Finance Ministry to finish accepting budget requests from government offices for fiscal 2022. -- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for July. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for July. Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for July.-- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for August. Sept. 1 (Wed) -- Government to launch new Digital A...