Tokyo stocks down in morning on early U.S. tapering worries

Tokyo stocks were lower Friday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Streets after comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve members fueled concerns that the bank will move forward stimulus tapering. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 90.78 points, or 0.33 percent, from Thursday to 27,651.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.19 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,929.16. Decliners were led by oil and coal product, precision instrument and rubber product issues.