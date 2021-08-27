Baseball: Ohtani hits 41st homer, but Angels lose 5th in last 6

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani smashed a leadoff home run to get the game started against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday for his major league-leading 41st homer. But the Angels, who blew a four-run lead Wednesday night, could not muster much more offense after Ohtani's homer at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in a lopsided 13-1 loss, losing for the fifth time in their last six games. The Angels relievers gave up 12 runs after starter Jaime Barria continued a recent slump and lasted only 3-1/3 innings. For the Orioles, catcher Pedro Severino hit a grand slam as part of a six-...