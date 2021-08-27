Tokyo stocks end lower on concerns over early U.S. tapering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve members fueled concerns that the central bank may move forward stimulus tapering earlier than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 101.15 points, or 0.36 percent, from Thursday at 27,641.14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.58 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 1,928.77. Decliners were led by precision instrument, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and oil and coal product issues.