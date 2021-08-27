Soccer: Furuhashi, Miyoshi net again as Celtic, Antwerp progress in EL

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kyogo Furuhashi scored for Celtic as they came through their Europa League playoffs by beating AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate, despite losing 2-1 in Thursday's second leg in the Netherlands. Tokyo Olympian Koji Miyoshi also scored as Antwerp beat Cyprus side Omonoia 2-0 in the second leg at home to make it 4-4 on aggregate before Antwerp prevailed in the penalty shootout 3-2. After scoring and setting up another during last week's first leg at Celtic Park, Furuhashi netted just three minutes in at AZ Stadion. The new Celtic forward steered home a pass across the face of goal from Liel Aba...