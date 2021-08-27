Soccer: Takakura steps down as Nadeshiko Japan manager

Newsfrom Japan

Asako Takakura will step down as manager of the national women's team at the end of August, just over a month after Japan's quarterfinal exit at the Tokyo Olympics, the Japan Football Association's Women's Committee said Friday. "It's been days of searching for what are Japan's strengths and choosing which to battle with against the world," said the 53-year-old, who was the first woman to manage one of Japan's senior national teams in the sport. "There were areas we've managed to make good attempts, and some where we were way off. I'm hoping for the future development of women's soccer." Japan...