Man put on wanted list over acid attack at Tokyo subway station

Newsfrom Japan

Police put a 25-year-old man on a nationwide wanted list Friday in connection with an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station that left two people injured earlier this week. Tokyo police obtained an arrest warrant for Hirotaka Hanamori on suspicion of throwing what is believed to be sulfuric acid at a 22-year-old man at Tokyo Metro Co.'s Shirokane Takanawa Station in the capital's Minato Ward on Tuesday night. The man sustained serious injuries to his face and eyes, which will require roughly six months to heal, while a woman suffered burns on her legs, according to the police. Hanamori, who is ...