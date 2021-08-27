Baseball: Yamamoto wins duel of Olympians to shut out Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine in a four-hitter to outduel Nick Martinez in a battle of two Tokyo Olympic stars as the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes edged past the SoftBank Hawks on Friday. The win increased Orix's lead to three games over the second-place Lotte Marines and the third-place Rakuten Eagles. The fourth-place Hawks, the four-time defending Japan Series champions, fell five games off the pace. The 23-year-old Yamamoto (11-5) went the distance for the second straight time, this time needing just 106 pitches. "About the fourth inning, I realized that with my pitch count b...