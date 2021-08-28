Low-quality semiconductors likely circulating across Japanese market

Newsfrom Japan

Low-quality semiconductors, such as imitations of major manufacturers' products, are likely circulating widely across Japan, a survey by a testing firm has indicated, raising concern over an increase of defective items using such components amid a global chip shortage. More than 30 percent of the semiconductors, which Oki Engineering Co. checked upon the requests of over 100 companies, were imitations, used chips passed off as new or defective, the firm said. Semiconductor makers had cut output amid the coronavirus pandemic, but demand has sharply rebounded for chips used in a wide range of pr...