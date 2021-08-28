Baseball: Twins' Maeda to have right-arm surgery, miss rest of season

Newsfrom Japan

Right-hander Kenta Maeda will have surgery on his throwing arm and will not pitch again this season, Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday. The 33-year-old Japanese was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to tightness in his right forearm. Checkups will determine details of his surgery scheduled for Wednesday and his recovery period, with Baldelli saying Tommy John ligament reconstruction surgery is a possibility. Maeda has started 21 games this year and gone 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA. The former Hiroshima Carp player joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 before moving to the ...