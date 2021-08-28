China's ex-Prada brand ambassador faces punishment on tax evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang, who served as a brand ambassador of Italian luxury fashion brand Prada, faces a whopping 299 million yuan ($46.1 million) in fines and back taxes due to tax evasion, according to state-run media. The case has attracted attention in China as it is echoes that of Fan Bingbing, one of the country's highest paid and most popular actresses, who in 2018 was ordered to pay more than 880 million yuan in overdue taxes and fines. Zheng had failed to declare 191 million yuan of personal income, evaded tax of nearly 45.27 million yuan and accumulated tax arrears of 26.52 mill...