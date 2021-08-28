Soccer: Kobayashi scores, sets up another as Kawasaki bounce back

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Kobayashi scored one goal and set up another as leaders Kawasaki Frontale won 2-0 at Consadole Sapporo in the J-League first division on Saturday, bouncing back from their first defeat of the season three days earlier. Kawasaki, who lost 1-0 away to Avispa Fukuoka on Wednesday for their first defeat in 25 league games this term, won their first game in four having struggled for form following the departures of Tokyo Olympians Ao Tanaka to Dusseldorf and Kaoru Mitoma to Brighton. "The only thing I had in mind was to score and make my team win," Kobayashi said as he reached double figures for...