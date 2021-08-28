2 men die in Japan after receiving dose of suspended Moderna vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

Two men died after each was administered a dose of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine that was among lots later suspended from use following the discovery of contaminants, the health ministry said Saturday. The two men, 30 and 38, died within days of receiving their second shots this month. No foreign matter was found in either of the vials of vaccine used on the two men, and it remains unknown if there is any causal relationship between the vaccination and their deaths. Japan's health ministry said Thursday that foreign substances have been confirmed in 39 unused vials at eight vaccination sites...