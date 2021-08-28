Baseball: Sasaki goes five sharp innings as Marines down Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Roki Sasaki retired the last 10 batters he faced over five scoreless innings for the Lotte Marines, who moved to within 2-1/2 games of the Pacific League lead with a 5-1 win over the third-place Rakuten Eagles on Saturday. Sasaki (2-2) took the mound at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi with a 2-0 lead. The hard-throwing right-hander pitched out of jams in each of the first two innings and left the mound, having struck out five while giving up three singles and walking two. A native of neighboring Iwate Prefecture, the 19-year-old Sasaki won for the first time since May 27. "I hadn't won for a...