Soccer: Hayashi scores winner on Sint-Truiden debut

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Daichi Hayashi scored the only goal of the match in his debut for Belgian first division side Sint-Truiden in a 1-0 away win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday. Hayashi, who recently arrived at STVV from J-League first division club Sagan Tosu, scored seven minutes into the match and the visitors held on to the lead despite being reduced to 10 men when Rocco Reitz was shown a straight red card in the 52nd minute. The 24-year-old Hayashi was replaced by fellow Japanese Taichi Hara, who moved on a season-long loan from Spanish club Deportivo Alaves earlier in the week, in the 84th m...