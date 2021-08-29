Baseball: Mune lifts battling Buffaloes past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Yuma Mune had three hits, scored twice and drove in the tie-breaking run for the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes in a 6-3 win over the SoftBank Hawks on Sunday. With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh at Kyocera Dome Osaka, the left-handed hitting Mune batted with two outs and runners on second and third against lefty Shinya Kayama, and drilled his third single of the game. "I was trying so hard to guess what he was going to throw me, but nothing came to mind so I just tried to put a good swing on whatever he threw," said Mune who has cemented his role as the Buffaloes' regular third basem...