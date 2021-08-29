Journalists in Afghanistan say press freedom threatened under Taliban

Newsfrom Japan

Press freedom in Afghanistan is under serious threat from the Taliban as reporters have been beaten by the militant Islamists despite their pledge to protect media freedom, Afghan journalists have said. Around 20 local journalists and activists gathered in Kabul on Friday and called for the international community to secure their safety under the rule of the Taliban which regained control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15. "Journalists before the takeover were at peace," a Kabul-based journalist who joined the gathering said. "But many of our brothers and sisters in the profession have been threatened...