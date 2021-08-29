Soccer: Inui to return to Cerezo Osaka after 10 yrs in Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan winger Takashi Inui is set to return to Cerezo Osaka after 10 years in Europe, sources close to the matter said Sunday. The 33-year-old left Cerezo in the summer of 2011 to join Bochum, then in the German second division, before spending three seasons with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. His longest term abroad was with Spanish side Eibar, where he played from 2015 to 2018 and returned for a second stint in the summer of 2019. Inui left Eibar again this summer after their relegation to Spain's second tier. Inui has also played for Real Betis and Alaves. Inui shone for Japan...