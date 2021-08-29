Soccer: S-Pulse hold resurgent Grampus to 1-1 draw

Newsfrom Japan

Thiago Santana netted a 74th-minute equalizer as Shimizu S-Pulse secured a 1-1 draw away to Nagoya Grampus, who saw their three-game run of wins with clean sheets come to an end in the J-League first division. Naoki Maeda handed the home side the lead in the 57th minute but Santana's side-footed volley rolled into the far corner after Noriaki Fujimoto, on loan from Vissel Kobe, delivered a cross from the right at Toyota Stadium. "I'm glad to score and contribute to the team. His ball came where I was moving to," said Santana after his eighth goal. "It's an important point and we'll keep workin...