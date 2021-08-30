Tokyo stocks open higher on eased U.S. interest rate hike concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will not rush to raise interest rates. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 170.63 points, or 0.62 percent, from Friday to 27,811.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.37 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,944.14. Gainers were led by iron and steel, marine transportation and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.86-87 yen compared with 109.80-90...