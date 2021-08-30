Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Aug. 31: -- Finance Ministry to finish accepting budget requests from government offices for fiscal 2022. -- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for July at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for July at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for July at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for August at 2 p.m.
