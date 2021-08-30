Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning as U.S. rate hike fears wane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Monday morning as investor sentiment was supported by receding fears of earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes following remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 77.72 points, or 0.28 percent, from Friday to 27,718.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.09 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,941.86. Gainers were led by iron and steel, marine transportation, and nonferrous metal issues.