Toyota global output up 11.9% in July, but chip crunch weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday its global output increased 11.9 percent in July from a year earlier to 773,135 vehicles, but the pace of increase has been slowing on the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors. The output grew for the 11th straight month but the rate of rise was well below the 41.2 percent gain in June. The top Japanese automaker is expecting a production cut ahead due to difficulties in securing components due to surging coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia where many suppliers are based. Toyota has said it expects its global production in September to fal...