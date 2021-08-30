Baseball: Tsutsugo lifts Pirates to win with 3-run walk-off homer

Newsfrom Japan

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning to lift the team past the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in front of a crowd of 10,290 at PNC Park on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings walked, setting up Tsutsugo to win the game with a first-pitch homer over the right-field seats, 422 feet from home plate. It was the first walk-off homer of his two-year major league career. Tsutsugo swung at a slider from Alex Reyes (5-7), preventing the Cardinals closer from getting his 30th save on his 27th birthday. Chris Stratton (5-0) struck out the ...