Tokyo stocks end higher as early U.S. rate hike fears ease

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as concerns of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike were eased on comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 148.15 points, or 0.54 percent, from Friday at 27,789.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.37 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 1,950.14. Every industry category gained ground, led by iron and steel, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues.