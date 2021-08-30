Int'l body calls on Japan for stronger anti-money laundering actions

Newsfrom Japan

An intergovernmental body tasked with combating money laundering and terrorist funding on Monday urged Japan to take stronger countermeasures, pointing out that some small financial institutions have a limited understanding of the risks. The Financial Action Task Force also urged Japanese police and prosecutors to prioritize the investigation of serious money laundering cases and improve the rate of prosecution, prompting the government to draw up an action plan to improve countermeasures. The latest report by the Paris-based body was released after an on-site review it conducted in 2019 and f...