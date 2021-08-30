URGENT: Toyota self-driving buses in Paralympic village to restart Tues.

Toyota Motor Corp. said its self-driving buses will start running again in the athletes' village in Tokyo on Tuesday with improved safety measures after they have been stopped since an accident last week involving a visually impaired Paralympian. The suspension was made after one of Toyota's e-Palette autonomous electric buses hit the Paralympian, Japanese judoka Aramitsu Kitazono, who was trying to cross an intersection in the village, around 2 p.m. on Thursday. Toyota said Monday the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has made the decision on the resumption of bus ser...
