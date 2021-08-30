Honda unveils details of NSX sports car's final model

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. unveiled details of the final edition of the NSX luxury sports car on Monday, with deliveries starting in Japan in July 2022. Honda said earlier in the month it plans to sell only 30 units of the NSX Type S in Japan out of 350 units to be available worldwide as the automaker ends the model's production at the end of next year. It is not yet known when deliveries will start in overseas markets. The hybrid sports car will carry a price tag of 27,940,000 yen ($254,000), compared with the regular model's price starting at 24,200,000 yen. The final model is equipped with a 3,500-cc ...