Japan's July industrial output falls 1.5% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's July industrial output fell 1.5 percent from the previous month, government data showed Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 98.1 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed an upwardly revised 6.5 percent rise in June. The index of industrial shipments decreased 0.6 percent to 96.1 while that of inventories was down 0.6 percent at 95.1. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to gain 3.4 percent in August and rise 1.0 percent in Septembe...