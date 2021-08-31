Tokyo stocks open lower on COVID-19 concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday on concerns over a possible extension of a COVID-19 state of emergency after the nationwide tally of serious infections reached a record high. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 153.59 points, or 0.55 percent, from Monday to 27,635.70. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.82 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,938.32. Decliners were led by air transportation, insurance and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.94-95 yen compared with 109.87-97 yen ...